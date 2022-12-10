 Skip to main content
BPD: DUI drivers, repeat offender caught at checkpoint

A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Friday night into Saturday morning nabbed three DUI drivers, including a repeat offender.

Police conducted the checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Union Avenue.

