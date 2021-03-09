BPD: DUI checkpoint will be in place Saturday night

The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this weekend at an undisclosed location within city limits.
According to a news release from the BPD, the checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The agency said that officers will be checking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment while also checking drivers for proper licensing.
The BPD said that an impaired driving offense or DUI arrest can include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.
The agency reminds the public to call 911 if someone suspects an impaired driver on the road.