BPD: DUI checkpoint nabs three under the influence

Bakersfield Police arrested three people on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at a checkpoint held from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of Hageman Road.
Officers screened drivers in 1,113 vehicles. Seven drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. Nine drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
Eighteen vehicles were seized; 17 of those were impounded and one was released to a licensed driver.
One driver was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at a sobriety checkpoint, felony evading arrest and resisting arrest.
Police ask that you call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver.