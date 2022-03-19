BPD: Driver refuses to stop at DUI checkpoint, leads officers on pursuit

A driver who refused to stop at a DUI checkpoint Saturday morning, led officers on a 13-minute high-speed pursuit and then was in a standoff with officers for 40 minutes was arrested, Bakersfield Police said.
Jason Crawford, 40, sped away from the checkpoint in the 8600 block of Hageman Road at 12:16 a.m. before stopping in the 8400 block of Brimhall Road, police said. He refused to get out of the vehicle and a standoff ensued before he eventually exited the vehicle, police said.
Crawford was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of failing to stop at a sobriety checkpoint, felony evading arrest and resisting arrest, BPD reported.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.