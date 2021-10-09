BPD: Driver drifts into oncoming traffic, dies in crash

A driver who drifted into an oncoming traffic lane in the 3400 block of East Panama Lane early Saturday collided with another vehicle and died, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene of the 4:36 a.m. collision, a BPD news release said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, cooperated with police and was not impaired, the BPD said. Police reported that the status of the deceased man is pending toxicology results.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.