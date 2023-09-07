Police officers dismantled two marijuana dispensaries and arrested two people on suspicion of operating a marijuana drug house, according to a news release.
Bakersfield Police Department officers went on Tuesday and Wednesday to the 5600 block of Auburn Street and the 700 block of Kentucky Street, respectively, to execute search warrants.
From the Auburn Street location officers seized 137 THC-infused edibles, 75 THC-infused vape pens, 65 marijuana cigars, 44 THC wax packages, 25 psilocybin mushroom edibles, 2.95 pounds of marijuana, six THC-infused drinks, 23 THC-infused wax containers and four THC-infused drink containers, according to a news release.
Angelo Jimenez, 25, of Arvin was arrested in connection to the incident.
Jeremy Diaz was arrested in connection with operation of a drug house after officers took 109 grams of marijuana and 10 jars of butane honey oil from the store on Kentucky Street, BPD added.