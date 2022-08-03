 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BPD discusses challenges, falls short of 100-officer hiring goal

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Wednesday it fell about 35 officers shy of its Public Safety and Vital Services Measure goal to hire 100 police officers in three years, though city staff cited a number of factors beyond the department's control over that time, during a meeting of the city's Police Civil Service Commission.

Measure N, also known as the PSVS Measure, placed a 1-cent sales tax hike on purchases in Bakersfield in 2018 to raise $58 million annually for public safety, eradicating homelessness and advancing economic development.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases