BPD discusses challenges, falls short of 100-officer hiring goal

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Wednesday it fell about 35 officers shy of its Public Safety and Vital Services Measure goal to hire 100 police officers in three years, though city staff cited a number of factors beyond the department's control over that time, during a meeting of the city's Police Civil Service Commission.
Measure N, also known as the PSVS Measure, placed a 1-cent sales tax hike on purchases in Bakersfield in 2018 to raise $58 million annually for public safety, eradicating homelessness and advancing economic development.
The BPD had 389 sworn personnel as of July 2019, when it identified its goal of adding 100 more officers, said Christi Tenter, the city’s human resources director.
In the three years since, the department has held five academy classes in three years, which brought in 222 recruits that translated into 65 new sworn personnel, as a number of the recruits didn't make it through the academy or subsequently left the department, she said.
Myriad factors affected officer recruitment, she added, while saying she was not making an excuse.
The challenges have included everything from the “Great Resignation” — a phenomenon last year during which employees left their jobs in droves across the country — as well as nationwide police protests and the COVID-19 pandemic. The perception of law enforcement shifted after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Tenter noted.
Another unexpected challenge was Bakersfield police officers moving to Wyoming, Montana and Tennessee over frustration with state policies, said BPD Assistant Chief Brent Stratton.
Even a lack of affordable housing in Bakersfield blocked those seeking to serve, Tenter said. She also recalled a man who dropped out of the academy — despite loving the call to service — after Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas died in the line of duty during a mass shooting last year. The applicant had a family at home and said he couldn’t bear his wife’s pain if something happened to him, Tenter recalled.
“If each one of these took out two people, we are losing quite a few people,” Tenter said.
About a quarter of BPD’s workforce consists of people eligible for retirement, which is “concerning,” Tenter said. BPD is focusing on retention efforts that include bonuses and benefits.
Stratton also said the BPD has implemented initiatives, such as providing mentors to ease hardships for cadets in the academy and giving a preview of workouts so they can understand what’s expected of them.
The commission also said city staff should speak with those who drop out after taking the test administered to applicants when they first apply to be a police officer, which is taken long before entrance to the academy.
About 720 people were invited to take the academy's initial exam, known as the POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery, or Pellet B. But fewer than half (352) actually attended the exam, Tenter said, during her review of recruitment statistics.
“That’s a huge decrease,” Tenter said.
The recruitment numbers also challenged claims that the department does not reflect the community’s diversity. The majority of applicants are Hispanic, with caucasian being the second-largest group, Tenter said.
BPD Chief Greg Terry noted after the meeting he is often limited by who is applying to the department, and that he's only able to select from that pool for promotions.
“We need more people,” Terry added. “We want people from the community to be part of this department.”
