 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Cyclist killed in collision on Oak Street

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department reported that a cyclist was killed after being struck by a car around 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Oak Street.

The cyclist taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to a BPD news release.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases