BPD: Cyclist killed in collision on Oak Street

The Bakersfield Police Department reported that a cyclist was killed after being struck by a car around 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Oak Street.
The cyclist taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to a BPD news release.
The BPD is investigating the incident. The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment are suspected as factors in the collision, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.