The Bakersfield Police Department, California State University Bakersfield Kegley Institute of Ethics and the CSUB Center for Social Justice announced a partnership Thursday, responding to calls for examination of local policing and law enforcement improvement.
BPD Chief Greg Terry said the partnership’s roots were based on a referral made by Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales in June. The referral was to create a community panel addressing changes they'd like to see within the police department.
“I think it’s another step in the right direction towards reform in BPD,” Gonzales said. “We need to look at where we are and have an honest conversation with the community about how they feel recently.”
Alongside Terry, there's a working group of four individuals that will help identify a larger community panel to ultimately bring a recommendation to BPD.
The working group will include Michael Burroughs, Director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics at CSUB; NaTesha Johnson of Upside Academy; Mark Martinez, from CSUB’s Center for Social Justice; and Traco Matthews, director of human resources at Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
“Our goal is to improve law enforcement’s relationship with the community and look at what some of the best practices will be throughout the state and country to do so,” Terry said.
Matthews said Thursday he wasn't sure of the exact details or trajectory of the partnership. However, he feels he's more than equipped to participate and contribute.
“I think that I bring years of experience, of my personal experience with law enforcement, my father’s experience with law enforcement, my grandfather’s experience and so on,” Matthews said. “Not just here in Kern but in other places around the state and throughout the country.”
Matthews said he wasn't aware of the partnership until Burroughs reached out last Friday to see if Matthews was interested in participating.
Some of Matthews’ objectives include seeing fewer “extrajudicial killings and injuries,” systemic change through all levels of law enforcement and prosecution and culture changes that lead to genuine reform.
“I have a dream where every young black man and every black woman is equally considered under the same umbrella under the law,” Matthews said.
Terry’s overall timeline for a recommendation is six months, he said. BPD’s first step in the process will be informing panel members about what the department has done implementing 21st century policing practices addressing areas of race, bias and police brutality.
“Recent events have been difficult for us all, but they have brought certain critical issues about law enforcement and the community we serve to the forefront,” Terry said in a BPD news release. “It is also an opportunity for all of us to look inward and focus our strengths to support ethical and constructive police-community relationships.”
Gonzales said he feels it's important to point out the progress BPD's made in the past three-and-a-half years.
“A lot of times people refer to (BPD) data from 2015,” Gonzales said. “Now we need to identify where we need to go, what other recommendations should we adopt?”
Gonzales said if he does play a role in the partnership, it will be focused on listening.
“I need to take the backseat and listen and hear from the community,” he said.
Through the partnership, Terry said he hopes for an objective and neutral approach to solutions on policing issues locally and nationwide.
Terry said he's already had a variety of conversations with community members about the partnership, and they've expressed interest in participating down the road. He said the larger community panel will be identified in the coming weeks.
“At the end of the day, (my overall goal is to) make Bakersfield a safer and healthier place for everyone that visits and lives here,” Terry said.
(1) comment
The police should not be shoved into this radical ideology that they are the enemy and should be engaged in "social justice." Leave the BPD alone! We need good solid police protection, not a bunch of PC weak protectors who are afraid of offending someone with the way in which they arrest them. The thugs are the bad guys, the police are the good guys who deserve respect. Don't turn Bakersfield into Seattle!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.