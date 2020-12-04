A Bakersfield Police Department Critical Incident Review Board determined that Officer Joshua Rhodes was within department policy and legal requirements when he shot at a man on March 18.
According to a news release from the BPD, Rhodes has returned to full duty.
The news release said the shooting occurred when officers responded to a domestic battery report in the 5400 block of Veneto Street.
After speaking with the victim, two officers went to a residence and located 39-year-old Ryan Lake, who BPD said was a developmentally disabled adult.
Officers spoke to Lake through the front door for several minutes and when he opened it he was holding what appeared to be a firearm, according to the news release.
BPD said Lake fired at officers and one of the officers shot at Lake before retreating to cover. Lake’s shot and the officer’s shot missed, the news release said.
It was later determined that Lake had a paintball gun.
Lake remained in the house for several hours after the shooting. When he came outside he was apprehended by a K-9, according to the news release. BPD said Lake ignored officers' directions, gouged the dog’s eyes and physically assaulted the dog.
He was eventually taken into custody after a physical altercation, BPD said.
Officer body worn camera footage from the incident was previously released and can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_91g-la660&feature=youtu.be