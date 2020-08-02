For the second night in a row, Bakersfield Police directed extra enforcement against reckless driving and street racing.
Officers stopped nine vehicles, and those stops led to seven citations, five vehicle impounds and a citation for illegal fireworks use during the effort from 9:30 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, BPD reported in a news release.
BPD said a vehicle pursuit related to reckless driving in a parking lot led to the arrest of Cesar Chavez, 23, of Bakersfield on suspicion of reckless driving in a parking lot, felony evading, driving on a suspended driver’s license, resisting arrest and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. His vehicle was impounded.
Police ask that anyone with information about illegal street racing call 327-7111.
