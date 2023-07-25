A convicted felon who fired a bullet that traveled through an apartment wall into an occupied apartment and struck an appliance barricaded himself before Bakersfield police convinced him to surrender.
Officers went to the 4300 block of Tierra Verde Stret at about 1:44 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. They found Adrian Gallegos, 35, holding a firearm in the garage of a neighboring apartment, according to a BPD news release. He barricaded himself in the apartment until officers called him and convinced him to surrender.