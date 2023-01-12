BPD convenes 'historic' community advisory panel

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday selections for its community advisory panel — created for the first time in the department’s 100-year history through an agreement with the state Attorney General’s office — who represent the public’s voice when recommending policy changes such as use of force.
BPD entered into a stipulated judgment with California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office in August 2021 after the state department accused BPD of violating people’s constitutional rights through illegal practices of use of force, stops, searches and seizures. Agreeing to a stipulated judgment allows BPD to reform policies rather than face legal liability.
Residents can confide their difficulties with police to panelists, and bringing those stories to police might spark change, newly selected advisers said. Mistrust has long bubbled between BPD and marginalized communities.
“We’ve never seen all these organizations come together to talk about community policing. … I think it’s historic,” said panelist NaTesha “T” Johnson, who runs her own company, and is one of the 24 members.
Written into the 63-page stipulated judgment are requirements outlining a community advisory panel under the “use of force” section. BPD had to make a “good faith effort” to include representatives from diverse backgrounds on the panel to discuss use of force policies, bias-free policing policies, community policing, civilian complaints and diversity when hiring, recruiting and promotion.
The panel members do not make policy and solely act as advisers, said BPD Chief Greg Terry. But, he vowed to “take very seriously” their suggestions. Some recommendations will be easily adopted and others won’t because they’re illegal, there’s a labor agreement that prevents it or it isn’t a law enforcement best practice, Terry said.
Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries’ the Rev. Oscar Anthony and Cal State Bakersfield political science professor Mark Martinez culled through applications and submitted their recommendations to Terry, who wasn’t involved in this process.
Terry said he then picked people from diverse backgrounds who also seemed invested in the community. Residing in Bakersfield and being an adult were the only requirements for panelists.
The panelists, who meet bimonthly in the first year and quarterly afterward, will have intensive work to do, Terry added. Some policy changes will require extensive discussions of the intent behind words.
These meetings will be recorded and posted online for the public’s viewing, he added. Proposed reforms will be released to the public for their input, the chief noted.
“It will not be secretive work,” Terry said.
Terry and Johnson noted the advisory panel builds upon the work conducted by the BPD Community Collaborative, enacted after George Floyd’s murder. Floyd’s death in 2020 at the hands of two Minnesota policemen sparked outrage throughout the world about law enforcement conduct.
The collaborative — which is now disbanded — authored a report to reduce use of force and improve communication. City Council members heard a presentation in May 2021, didn’t comment and simply received and filed it.
Johnson said the collaborative’s recommendations such as streamlining the complaint process and creating a mobile app were implemented by BPD and show the department is amenable to change.
She also noted that a wide variety of community organizations selected allows multiple perspectives to improve police conduct.
“Every voice matters,” Johnson added. “This is a good step. So, I’m excited to be a part of it.”
President of the Bakersfield Black Chamber of Commerce Nick Hill hopes his appointment leads to minorities applying to become police officers rather than only being policed by the BPD. Easing distrust between the two groups might happen if both interact in a non-threatening manner.
In policy, overall service must improve to get people help faster. Police may not deem something an emergency — like a domestic dispute — but it may be for the caller who fears dying, he said.
Hill hopes their work isn’t just a rubber stamp and wants to ensure their recommendations are adopted and bring change.
“We’re not going to eliminate all the distrust, don’t get me wrong, but … if we can make a dent and establish more public trust … that would probably be the end game,” Hill added.
President of nonprofit All of Us or None Of Us Ucedrah Osby said policies harmful to life must be revised and done in a “simple way for our folks to understand exactly who BPD is and how they’re supposed to show up in the community.” There are some practices unaddressed by the attorney general, she said.
“The community sees the BPD as an agency that just brings harm to our families and separates our families,” Osby said. “That destroys our families. That sends our families to the hospital. That has killed our family members.”
The panel will hopefully bring critical analysis and feedback to police, said Ana Alicia Huerta, the executive manager of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. She’s a representative of a group mandated to be on the panel; others include the Kern County Public Defender’s Office, the American Civil Liberties Union, United Farm Workers, Sikh community members and people identifying with LGBTQ+.
Will BPD listen to recommendations brought by their committee?
“Well, we have to wait and see,” Huerta responded.
This is a long process, she added. A resolution even next year may not be possible, she said.
“It is a slow, kind of grueling process,” Huerta said. “But, … we’re willing to participate in it. And so we hope that (BPD is) willing to come and meet us at the table as well.”
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.