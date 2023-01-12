 Skip to main content
BPD convenes 'historic' community advisory panel

20220610-bc-streetracing (copy)

A group of policymakers and law enforcement gathered at the Bakersfield Police Department on June 10, 2022 for a news conference to announce increased funding to address illegal street racing.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday selections for its community advisory panel — created for the first time in the department’s 100-year history through an agreement with the state Attorney General’s office — who represent the public’s voice when recommending policy changes such as use of force.

BPD entered into a stipulated judgment with California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office in August 2021 after the state department accused BPD of violating people’s constitutional rights through illegal practices of use of force, stops, searches and seizures. Agreeing to a stipulated judgment allows BPD to reform policies rather than face legal liability.

