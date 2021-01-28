Police are making a series of investigations following incidents that occurred on Wednesday related to gang and gun violence in Bakersfield.
Here were the incidents that took place, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release:
• At about 4:58 a.m. officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 2100 block of South Union Avenue. A search revealed a loaded firearm and methamphetamine, police said. Omar Godinez, 41, was arrested for alleged violation of Post Release Community Supervision, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed and other associated charges, BPD said. Khyrstyna Vega, 31, was arrested for alleged probation violation, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed and other associated charges, according to police.
• At about 1:16 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Pershing Street regarding reports of an alleged shooting. According to police, the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when they were shot at several times from a passing vehicle. The victim was uninjured. BPD said the suspect vehicle is described as a black newer-model sedan with tinted windows. This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made, BPD said.
• At about 2:02 p.m. officers responded to 2701 Ming Avenue regarding an alleged shooting. The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in a parking lot when they were shot at several times from a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was uninjured. BPD said the suspect vehicle is described as a black vehicle, with no further information. This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made, BPD said.
• At about 2:49 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Belle Terrace. An investigation revealed that a subject involved in a hit-and-run collision with a parked vehicle allegedly fired a gunshot at the victim before fleeing. No one was struck by the gunfire, police said. This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been, according to BPD.
• At about 8:15 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Bliss Street regarding a ShotSpotter activation. Police said an investigation revealed Edgar Patino, 30, of Watsonville negligently discharged a firearm. The firearm was recovered. Patino was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, associated weapon violations and negligently discharging the firearm, police said.
Anyone with information regarding these investigations are asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
For further information regarding BPD’s emphasis, outreach and preventative programs designed to combat gang and gun violence in the city, call 326-3053.