The Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation to stop street racing throughout Bakersfield on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers conducted 10 traffic stops, which resulted in seven citations and two vehichles impounded.
BPD plans on doing additional street racing operations over the next few months.
