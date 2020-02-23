The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section conducted a DUI / Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday night and Sunday morning in the 200 block of Bernard Street from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
241 vehicles were screened by officers. Four drivers were detained to be further evaluated on their sobriety influence levels. No arrests were made but one driver was cited for driving while unlicensed and three were found to be driving on a suspended license.
