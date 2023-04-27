BPD conducting DUI, driver's license checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department announced officers will conduct a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night.
It will happen between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location, police added.
Police officers will be screening motorists for alcohol and drug impairment, which could include prescription and non-prescription medicine.
