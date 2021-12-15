BPD conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday in city limits

The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location within city limits, according to a news release Wednesday.
Officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, as well as check drivers for proper licensing.
When possible, specially trained officers also will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes, according to BPD officials.