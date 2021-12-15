You have permission to edit this article.
BPD conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday in city limits

1437130507-data.jpg

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a Kern Avoid DUI checkpoint on California Avenue in Bakersfield in this 2009 photo.

 Casey Christie/ The Californan

The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location within city limits, according to a news release Wednesday.

Officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, as well as check drivers for proper licensing.

When possible, specially trained officers also will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes, according to BPD officials.

