 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD conducting driver’s license, DUI checkpoint

1437130507-data.jpg

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a Kern Avoid DUI checkpoint on California Avenue in Bakersfield in this file photo.

 Casey Christie / The Californan

The Bakersfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is hosting a driver's license and DUI checkpoint starting Friday evening, according to a BPD news release.

The checkpoint will start at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Coronavirus Cases