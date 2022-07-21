BPD conducting driver’s license, DUI checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is hosting a driver's license and DUI checkpoint starting Friday evening, according to a BPD news release.
The checkpoint will start at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within city limits.
“Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers, checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists only momentarily,” according to the BPD statement. “When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.”