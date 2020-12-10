The Bakersfield Police Department — Community Collaborative is inviting residents to take a survey relating to local public safety, community policing and law enforcement efforts.
In a news release, BPD said the survey is designed to help make “evidence-based recommendations to the Bakersfield Police Department by gathering opinions and experiences from members of our community.”
The department said that the survey assesses five key components: community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance, and contact and satisfaction.
Take the survey by clicking on this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BPDCCsurvey