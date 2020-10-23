The Bakersfield Police Department Community Collaborative is seeking community input on local police reform efforts through a series of, what the department has titled as, “Listening Sessions.”
According to a BPD news release, the sessions will be open forums for the public to share their experiences, insights and ideas pertaining to police practices and overall community relations. The events will be facilitated by and for community members, not by BPD staff, the news release stated.
Three 90-minute Listening Sessions will be held via Zoom on the following days:
• Wednesday, Oct. 28 and 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon
• Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
Participants will need to register for the event by emailing the community collaborative at yourvoice@bakersfieldpd.us.
The Bakersfield Police Department Community Collaborative was formed during the summer, when social unrest swept throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unnamed Black man who died at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis.
The BPD news release said that during the scheduled Listening Sessions, leaders involved with the community collaborative will focus on developing recommendations for their respective committees which will focus on BPD efforts such as further fostering trust and legitimacy, communications and community outreach initiatives, use of force policy and oversight, and officer training and education.