Claims by a man who has said he was sexually trafficked by a shadowy Kern County group known as the "Lords of Bakersfield" more than 40 years ago were investigated by the Bakersfield Police Department earlier this month.
After initially declining to comment on whether or not it was pursuing an investigation into the matter, the department now says it has since closed the case, although not for lack of evidence. BPD Public Information Officer Robert Pair told The Californian the law enforcement agency stopped investigating because the statute of limitations had been reached on the claims that were brought forward.
“There were people contacted and information was pursued, however the investigation has been closed,” he said, noting BPD would be unable to pursue any criminal charges due to the statute of limitations.
The man who brought the claims forward, Robert Mistriel, spent 38 years in prison after being convicted of being an accomplice in the 1981 murder of Kern County Human Resources Director Ed Buck. Released on parole in 2018, Mistriel filed a general liability claim with the county in September that has since been rejected. In the claim, Mistriel alleged he was the victim of a prostitution ring between the ages of 12 to 17. He says in the claim he told his probation officer about his abuse when he was 16, yet she failed to stop him being victimized.
In addition to filing the claim, Mistriel also made a statement to BPD, which briefly pursued the matter.
Moses Castillo, senior investigator at Dordulian Law Firm, which is representing Mistriel, said he was unsurprised BPD closed the case because the statute of limitations had been exceeded. He said Mistriel could still bring a civil case against the county for failing to act when informed of the teenager’s alleged victimization.
Due to a recent law change, the statute of limitations for a civil case has not yet passed.
Mistriel’s name has long been tied to the Lords of Bakersfield, an urban legend that purports a powerful group of men in Kern County preyed on young men and boys while protecting each other from potential consequences. Although investigated by The Californian and other media outlets, law enforcement agencies have not unearthed a definitive connection between sexual trafficking in Kern County's past and important community figures.
The claim indicates local judges, politicians and others were a part of the human trafficking ring that trafficked Mistriel as a teenager.
Mistriel has alleged Buck urged him to participate in a pornographic video, which he refused. It was Buck’s persistent urging that led Mistriel to devise a scheme to kill the older man, The Californian has previously reported.
Although BPD declined to pursue Mistriel’s claims, more information could soon be revealed. Although, any more revelations will likely need to come through a civil investigation.