The Bakersfield Police Department and the city of Bakersfield are reminding people who attend Saturday’s animal vaccine clinic at Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard Street, to consider and adhere to the following safety protocols:
• While clinic stations will be set up near the street, the clinic will be held in a drive-thru format.
• Please remain in your vehicle and staff will make contact to distribute forms and provide directions on how to complete the clinic.
• Customers without vehicles will be asked to complete the form and return at a designated time for services.
• Bi-lingual staff will be available.
• Vaccines will not be available for cats.
• All customers will be required to wear masks when interacting with Animal Control staff, medical staff or volunteers.
For more information and updates, please call the Animal Control office at 326-3436 or visit the following website: http://www.bakersfieldcity.us/gov/depts/bakersfield_animal_care_center/clinics.htm