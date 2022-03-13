BPD, CHP officers team up for street racing operation

Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers issued 65 citations, arrested seven on suspicion of DUI and two on suspicion of reckless driving, while impounding 18 vehicles during a special operation over the weekend.
The joint street racing enforcement operation started at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and continued to 2 a.m. Sunday, targeting offenses related to illegal “street racing,” according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.