The Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol is hosting an event to ensure children's car seats are correctly installed and don't have defects.
The free event, taking place in conjunction with National Seat Check Saturday, will take place in the Walmart parking lot at 6225 Colony St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be in attendance. Anyone who comes to the event has to have a car seat to have it checked.
As many as 90 percent of child restraint systems are either incorrectly installed or incorrectly used, according to BPD.
For more information, contact the BPD Community Relations Unit at 326-3053, or email BPDcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.