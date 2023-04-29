BPD checkpoint turns up unlicensed drivers

Twelve motorists were cited for driving while unlicensed and four were cited for driving with a suspended license during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night.
Sixteen vehicles were seized, with 13 of those impounded and three released to licensed drivers.
Also, one driver was arrested on a felony warrant and two people were cited and released for petty theft during the checkpoint held from 6 p.m. to midnight in the 6900 block of Panama Lane, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police screened 1,201 vehicles; nobody was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.