BPD: Checkpoint nets 2 DUI drivers, other violations

A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint resulted in the arrest of two drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence and citations for other violations.
It took place from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of New Stine Road.
Officers screened 1,052 vehicles. In addition to the DUI arrests, 16 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 15 motorists were found to be driving on a suspended license.
Funding for the checkpoint comes to the BPD's Traffic Section by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.