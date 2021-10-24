BPD: Checkpoint leads to 1 DUI arrest, 25 unlicensed driver citations

Bakersfield Police arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and cited 25 people for driving while unlicensed during a checkpoint held Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Also, four motorists were driving on suspended licenses, 17 vehicles were impounded and 13 vehicles were released to licensed drivers, BPD reported.
The DUI and driver's license checkpoint took place from 6 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Panama Lane. A total of 1,299 vehicles were screened.
Police ask that anyone who sees a driver they suspect to be impaired to call 911.