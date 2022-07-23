BPD: Checkpoint catches 2 DUI drivers, plus unlicensed drivers

Two drivers, including one with prior DUI convictions, were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during a checkpoint held Friday night into Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
It took place in the 5300 block of White Lane from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
A total of 1,631 vehicles were screened; five drivers were detained for further evaluation. Thirteen drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. Seven were cited for driving with a suspended license. Twenty vehicles were seized; 12 were impounded and eight were released to licensed drivers, BPD reported.
Police urge that anyone who sees an impaired driver call 911.