 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Checkpoint catches 2 DUI drivers, plus unlicensed drivers

Slide Public Safety

Two drivers, including one with prior DUI convictions, were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during a checkpoint held Friday night into Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

It took place in the 5300 block of White Lane from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Coronavirus Cases