The Bakersfield Police Department is challenging all members of local law enforcement, their families and friends to roll up their sleeves and give blood all this week leading up to Memorial Day weekend.
The challenge was created in support of one of their own retired members of the BPD, Cindy Comstock London, who is fighting leukemia.
London worked for the department for 18 years as a Community Relations Supervisor. She retired in December of 2016 with her husband, Steve London, a retired sergeant who spent 29 years on the force.
London was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia and is undergoing treatment. She has received eight units of platelets and nine units of whole blood.
Donors are welcome any time, but are encouraged to make an appointment. Mention credit group code 1025 when donating.
New donors are always needed and it is simple to get started by presenting a photo ID with date of birth at either of Houchin Blood Bank’s two local donor centers at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Blood donors must be in good health, weigh 110 pounds, and be 16 years of age or older. Platelet donors must be at least 17.
More information about blood donation is available at www.hcbb.com or by calling 323-4222.
