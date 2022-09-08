 Skip to main content
BPD celebrates academy graduation for new officers

Twenty-eight of the Bakersfield Police Department's newest officers took the next step in their law enforcement careers Thursday during a graduation ceremony at the First Assembly of God church.

The total class of 30 — including two officers for the Santa Maria Police Department — received words of encouragement and badges from their new network of support, their fellow officers, as well as their existing one of friends and family.

