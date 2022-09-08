BPD celebrates academy graduation for new officers

Twenty-eight of the Bakersfield Police Department's newest officers took the next step in their law enforcement careers Thursday during a graduation ceremony at the First Assembly of God church.
The total class of 30 — including two officers for the Santa Maria Police Department — received words of encouragement and badges from their new network of support, their fellow officers, as well as their existing one of friends and family.
The importance of family was a theme touched on by several speakers during the ceremony, including Police Chief Greg Terry.
“One of the things I was talking about … is that it is a family affair,” Terry said, “and as much as the officer goes out every day and every night and serves the community in a very unique way, the family also serves, because without their support we would be unable to do that.”
There were occasional cheers from the pews during the badge pinnings, but the officers still have months of work to do before they’re officially full-fledged officers, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the BPD.
The process can begin with voluntary physical conditioning with staff, which trainees can take part in once they pass the department’s polygraph test, about two to three months before the start of the academy, Pair wrote via email.
This most recent class started its training regiment April 4. Following Thursday, they’ll now have five weeks of “mini-academy,” he added, which focuses on various topics and education about BPD policies and procedures. Once those are complete, the officer must undergo 17 weeks with a certified field training officer.
“In reality, (officers) are training throughout their career,” Pair added, “because even after they’re done with their FTO program, there’s mandatory training that occurs for various topics.”
The ceremony also marks another important step forward for the city and the department, which have been working in concert to increase the number of BPD officers for several years.
In July 2019, the department identified its goal of adding 100 more officers, thanks to help from $58 million added to the city’s budget each year through the Public Safety and Vital Services measure.
As of Thursday, the department had 58 openings, according to Pair, which do not include the estimated 30 or so new hires who are scheduled to start training for the BPD’s next academy later this month.
Anyone interested in information about the BPD can visit joinbpd.us.