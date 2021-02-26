Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged fatal hit-and-run that occurred Thursday night near Chester Avenue and W Columbus Street.
Officers responded to the scene of the incident just before 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
They located a man suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced dead, the BPD said.
The alleged vehicle in the incident fled the scene and has not been located, according to police.
The news release described the vehicle as a white car, possibly a Honda sedan, with driver-side and front-end damage.
According to the BPD, a witness at the scene said the driver was participating in illegal street racing just prior to the incident.
The BPD said in the news release that speed was a contributing factor to the incident.
The identity of the victim was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the BPD’s Major Collision Investigations Team at 326-3967 or the agency at 327-7111.