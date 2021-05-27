BPD calls off pursuit; suspect flees, hits vehicle

A man Bakersfield police tried to stop in the area of Olive and Airport drives Thursday morning took off, exceeding 100 mph before striking an uninvolved vehicle.
Jay Hanby, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested in the incident, Bakersfield Police reported in a news release.
Officers tried to stop the black BMW he was driving at about 12:10 a.m. for an investigatory stop after officers saw several apparent bullet holes in the vehicle. It matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting on May 4 in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue, according to police.
Hanby didn't yield, taking off and reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph on city roads, police said.
"Due to the erratic and unsafe manner in which the vehicle was being driver, officers terminated the pursuit and stopped pursuing the vehicle out of a concern for public safety," the news release said. Officers used a spike strip.
Police said Hanby struck an uninvolved vehicle at South H Street and Planz Road, where he tried to flee but was arrested.
The uninvolved motorist was taken to a hospital. Hanby was also taken to a hospital for treatment after the crash.
Hanby was arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole, felony hit and run and charges related to evading police. BPD said the investigation into his association with the May 4 shooting is underway. Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.