BPD: Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run incident

A man riding a bike who was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled in southwest Bakersfield early Saturday later died at a hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
It happened at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Harris Road and Country Meadows Drive. Officers arrived to find the man down. He was taken to a hospital; BPD was informed around 1 p.m. that he had died.
Police said the suspect vehicle, a late model, small to mid-sized SUV, possibly red, fled east on Harris Road, a BPD news release said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.