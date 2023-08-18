A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of 14 thefts spanning nine months from local department stores, a police spokesman said Friday.
Sergio Higuera, 26, went to stores such as JC Penney, Walmart and Macy’s and stole more than $20,000 worth of products, according to Bakersfield Police Sgt. Andrew Tipton and the department's news release. He was booked on suspicion of seven grand theft charges, a single felony of organized retail theft costing more than $950 and three misdemeanor petty theft charges.