An assistant police chief for the Bakersfield Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and placed on administrative leave, according to a BPD news release.
Evan Demestihas surrendered himself to the Taft City Jail Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault.
At about 12:06 a.m. Thursday, BPD officers were dispatched to the VIP Lounge at 5460 California Ave. to check the welfare of a woman in the parking lot, the news release said. An investigation revealed the woman was the victim of domestic violence, and police identified Demestihas as the suspect.
BPD obtained an arrest warrant for Demestihas for felony domestic assault. He will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations, BPD said.
“We take all domestic violence cases very seriously,” said BPD Police Chief Lyle Martin. “The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a thorough and complete investigation into this matter. No one is above the law.”
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Peter Beagley at 326-3514 or BPD at 327-7111.
Very sad. No doubt the guy, as assistant Chief, has zero prior record has done a lot of good over his career. If no one truly is above the law, then hopefully this guy's case will be reviewed by the same board/ group that reviews officer involved shootings.
He was either drunk or has a temper. Either way he is not fit to wear the uniform we expect to honor and support. What does he do to those arrested or brought to justice when no one is looking. He is an example of all the law enforcement is not to be and needs to be fired whether he pleads out to a deal or not. He is a felon whether his attorney gets a deal for him or not.
I am 100% for law enforcement. I have them in my family. But this has to be a time to fire and clean house. When we can't get law enforcement to respond to the homeless thefts and vandalism and the running red lights without any tickets our home is not safe. I have seen too many instances of people in accidents where officers will not come and crimes committed and no one comes. The police chief needs to assess whether the homeless pay his salary or the tax payers that take it in the shorts every day.
Lock him up!
Very sad for the victim. The assistant chief knows better. I hope he is punished to the fullest extent of the law.
