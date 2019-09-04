An Assistant Police Chief for the Bakersfield Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and placed on administrative leave, according to a BPD news release.
Evan Demestihas surrendered himself to the Taft City Jail Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault.
At about 12:06 a.m. Thursday, BPD officers were dispatched to the VIP Lounge at 5460 California Ave. to check the welfare of a woman in the parking lot, the news release said. An investigation revealed the woman was the victim of domestic violence, and police identified Demestihas as the suspect.
BPD obtained an arrest warrant for Demestihas for felony domestic assault. He will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations, BPD said.
“We take all domestic violence cases very seriously,” said BPD Police Chief Lyle Martin. “The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a thorough and complete investigation into this matter. No one is above the law.”
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Peter Beagley at 326-3514 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.