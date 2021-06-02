BPD: Assistance needed in locating alleged burglary suspect

Bakersfield police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a residential burglary.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred May 21 at around 5 a.m. when the suspect entered an open garage located in the 9200 block of Aboudara Court. He then removed property from two vehicles, police said.
The news release described the suspect as a white man between 27 and 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 and weighing between 165 and 175 pounds. He has short brown hair with a tattoo around his right bicep, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hatfield at (661) 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.