BPD asks the community's help to find 2 theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help identifying two theft suspects.

Two females are accused of entering a business in the 4300 block of Ming Avenue and stealing items July 27, police said.

The first suspect is a white woman with short red hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black and white shoes.

The second suspect is a white woman with a blond ponytail. She was last seen wearing a red or pink tank top, black leggings and white shoes.

The suspects arrived in a silver Mercedes sedan, according to BPD’s news release.

Anyone with information can call the Senior Officer Madriz at 661-342-9696 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

