BPD asks the community to identify assault suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.
The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the 4500 block of Hughes Lane, police said. The accused tried to strike a victim with a golf club, though the victim was not injured. Then, the suspect used the golf club to damage the victim’s vehicle before fleeing, according to the BPD’s news release.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Mike Gerrity at 661-326-3855 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.