BPD asks public's help to locate at-risk 93-year-old man

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s help to locate an at-risk missing man.
Thomas Lee was last seen at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Elkhorn Street. Lee is considered at-risk because of his age.
Lee is described as an 93-year-old Asian man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs approximately 100 pounds and has gray hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with stripes, with light blue athletic pants.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.