The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding two suspects suspected to be involved in a business burglary.
The incident occurred at about 3:40 a.m. on June 29 at the Mobil, located at 2 Oak St.
BPD described the first suspect as a man, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build. The second is described as a man, 5 foot 9 inches man with a slim build.
BPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
