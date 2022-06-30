BPD asks for public's help to located woman reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a woman reported missing. She is considered at risk because of her age, according to a BPD news release.
Madelyn Davis was last seen in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. June 24.
She is described as a white woman, 70 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111