 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD asks for public's help to locate adult reported missing

Donna Wilson_Missing

Donna Wilson is described as a white woman, 60 years old, 5 feet tall and 210 pounds, sandy blond hair and prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue and white dress

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an adult who was reported missing.

Donna Wilson was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street. She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

Coronavirus Cases