 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD asks for public's help to ID suspect in failed ATM theft

ATM theft.png

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s, thin build, unshaven, who was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, red baseball style hat, black shorts and black shoes.

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an attempted theft suspect. 

A man attempted to break into an ATM in the 5000 block of California Avenue on June 18, according to a BPD news release.

Coronavirus Cases