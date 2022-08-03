BPD asks for public's help to ID suspect in failed ATM theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an attempted theft suspect.
A man attempted to break into an ATM in the 5000 block of California Avenue on June 18, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect was unable to retrieve any money, but caused over $6,000 in damage to the ATM.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s, thin build, unshaven, who was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, red baseball style hat, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case can to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
