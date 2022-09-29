BPD asks for public's help to ID robbery suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of suspects in a string of robberies.
The robberies took place June 23 at several businesses in Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of suspects in a string of robberies.
The robberies took place June 23 at several businesses in Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 27 and 33 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 280 pounds, wearing a red baseball cap with a white "NY" logo on it, a black shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. His tattoos include a "G" on his left hand and "NOB" on his left forearm.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 27 and 33 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 210 pounds, wearing a black Champion hoodie, a black face mask, black pants and red shoes. His tattoos included “385” on his left forearm and “WK” on his left wrist.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-864-5498 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 288,301
Deaths: 2,549
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 276,968
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.35
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/29/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.