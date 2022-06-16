BPD asks for public's help to ID prowling suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a prowling suspect.
At around 3 a.m. May 29, the suspect was seen on his hands and knees outside the victim’s apartment window, according to a BPD news release. The suspect was captured on surveillance video looking into a second apartment window at a complex located in the 3100 block of Ashe Road.
The suspect is described as a Black man, bald, 30s to 40s, 6 feet, 2 inches to 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 250 to 280 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt and Wrangler blue jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luevano at 661-326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.