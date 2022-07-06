BPD asks for public's help to ID auto theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a June 14 auto theft, according to a BPD news release.
The theft happened in the 3500 block of Rosedale Highway, according to the BPD, which notes that while the vehicle has been recovered, the suspect remains outstanding.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, with a medium build, black and gray hair and wearing a dark shirt. He has a tattoo of the word "Cal" on his right forearm, and the word "Death" tattooed on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Tramel at 661-679-0144 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.