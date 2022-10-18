 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

Adrian Glenn Murillo Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Park Drive at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. He is described as: Hispanic, male, 17 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing. 

Adrian Glenn Murillo Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Park Drive at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

