BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.
Adrian Glenn Murillo Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Park Drive at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.
Adrian Glenn Murillo Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Park Drive at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
He is described as: Hispanic, male, 17 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Murillo is considered at-risk because this is the first time he has been reported missing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 290,664
Deaths: 2,560
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 285,730
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.38
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/13/22