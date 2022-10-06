BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a teen who was reported missing.
Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell was last seen Tuesday in the 2900 block of Maywood Drive. He's considered at-risk because he has no history of running away.
He is described as white, male, 15 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown curly hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing gray sweater, gray sweatpants and black Vans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.