BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell

 Courtesy of BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a teen who was reported missing. 

Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell was last seen Tuesday in the 2900 block of Maywood Drive. He's considered at-risk because he has no history of running away.

